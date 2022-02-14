Robbie Keane hails the job Bruno Lage has done at Wolves

Robbie Keane hails Bruno Lage.

Robbie Keane has hailed the impact Bruno Lage has had at Wolverhampton Wanderers, since he became manager of the club last summer.

The Portuguese coach had some big shoes to fill following the departure of his compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo, who enjoyed four successful years at Molineux before embarking on an ill-fated spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Lage impact.

After losing four of their opening five Premier League games this season, Wolves supporters would have been forgiven for wondering if Lage was the man for the job, but it could be argued that those early results didn’t match up with some decent performances.

The West Midlands outfit have lost only four times in the league since the middle of September, with those defeats coming against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Sunday’s win at Tottenham made it four consecutive top flight away wins for the club for the first time in 42 years and former Wolves striker Keane has been hugely impressed with his old club’s form.

Robbie Keane: “He’s doing a marvellous job.

“An incredible job,” the former Republic of Ireland captain said on Premier League Productions.

“Remember at the start of the season, he (Lage) started off really slowly, didn’t he? I think he lost a couple of games but the way he played and the way they were on the front-foot against teams was brilliant.

“They’re a team that are very, very good to watch. There were question marks when they let Adama Traore go (to Barcelona), was that a mistake?

“It doesn’t seem to be because the players that are there, the way they play suits the way Lage wants to play, always on the front-foot, aggressive in attack.

“I know they haven’t scored too many goals but they don’t concede many goals and you’ve got people like Raul Jimenez in the team who will get you goals. He’s doing a marvellous job.”

Robbie Keane at Wolves.

The Wolves of today is a long way from the second-tier outfit that a teenage Keane left for Coventry City in the summer of 1999.

They have been promoted to the Premier League on three occasions since then, but this time around they look here to stay.

After securing promotion under Espirito Santo at the end of 2017/18, the club registered two consecutive seventh-place finishes before ending up 13th last season.

If their current form under Lage continues, not many would bet against them flirting with the European places again, come the end of the season.

