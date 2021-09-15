Ex-teammate explains why he won’t be signing Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady won’t be moving to Swansea City.

Robbie Brady’s search for a new club continues after his ex-teammate Russell Martin ruled out the possibility of signing him for Swansea City.

Martin took over as manager of the Swans last month and has now dismissed suggestions that the Ireland international could be snapped up by the Welsh side.

Russell Martin: We’ve got a lot of players at the moment.

Brady remains a free agent, having left Burnley at the end of his contract this summer, and there had been suggestions he could link up with Martin, with whom he shared a dressing room for two seasons at Norwich City.

“I love Robbie as a guy. He’s brilliant,” Martin said when asked about the possibility of signing the 29-year-old.

“Fantastic player, been in the Premier League for the last however long. But I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, being honest.

“So there’s nothing in that at the moment. He’s a good player, a really good player, but I just think we’ve got a lot of players at the moment, we just need to work out who’s going to fit in and who’s going to really be with us over a long period of time.

Brady has been training with Ireland.

“If it was different timing, then I’d possibly be telling you that I’d be really interested in it, but at this moment in time, there’s nothing there.”

Brady trained with the Republic of Ireland during the September international window but wasn’t an official member of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

The Irish Independent states that the Ireland boss is keen to welcome Brady back into the fold once his club future is secured.

Brady has played 57 times for Ireland and scored eight goals, including a famous late winner against Italy at Euro 2016.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Premier League trio Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace were keeping tabs on Brady but as of yet, a move has not materialised.

Brady joined the Manchester United academy from St. Kevin’s Boys in 2008 but only made one first team appearance during his time at Old Trafford.

He then moved on to Hull City before his spells at Norwich and Burnley.

