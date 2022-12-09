Brazilian World Cup icon was “very interested” in joining Celtic

Brazil icon “very interested” in Celtic move.

Brazilian World Cup icon Rivaldo was “very interested” signing for Celtic, the club’s former manager Martin O’Neill has revealed.

O’Neill managed Celtic from 2000 until 2005, a period when Rivaldo was one of the global stars of football and a key player in the famous Brazil side of the era.

Martin O’Neill reveals Rivaldo Celtic interest.

After starring for Barcelona for six seasons, the forward moved to AC Milan in 2002, the same summer that he won the World Cup with his country, but according to O’Neill, he could have ended up lining out in green and white hoops.

In a Q&A on Twitter earlier this week, O’Neill was asked which player he wishes he got for Celtic, and his answer may have surprised fans of the club.

“The Brazilian, Rivaldo, was very interested in coming to Celtic, but in truth it never really got that close,” he wrote, leaving Celtic supporters dreaming of what could have been.

Martin O’Neill at Celtic.

In reality though, Celtic were doing alright without the superstar Brazilian, with O’Neill leading them to three Scottish Premier League titles, as well as a memorable run to the 2003 Uefa Cup Final in Seville.

Still, Rivaldo linking up with the likes of Henrik Larsson, Chris Sutton and John Hartson would have been a joy to behold, and he really could have made a difference on that famous night when they lost to Porto.

Brazil legends Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Ronaldo watching their country put on a show 🤩🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZuL5WWxmZG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2022

Rivaldo – World Cup winner.

The now-50-year-old Rivaldo scored three goals on Brazil’s run to the World Cup Final in 1998, which they ended up losing 3-0 to hosts France.

He went one better in South Korea and Japan in 2002, as part of the “Three R’s” – Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho – who entertained millions on the way to winning their fifth World Cup.

Medal collection.

His collection also includes a Champions League winner’s medal with Milan in 2003, and he holds league winner’s medals from Brazil, Spain, Greece and Uzbekistan.

More recently, Rivaldo has been spotted in the stands in Qatar, as he watches his nation’s attempts to win a sixth World Cup and a first since that iconic team did so in 2002.

And just like back then, the likes of Cafu, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos are sitting by his side.

