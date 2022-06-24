Brazil legend Rivaldo says Antony can “do wonders” for Man United

Rivaldo backs Antony to succeed.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Rivaldo has backed his compatriot Antony to succeed at Manchester United, if the Ajax winger finalises a move to Old Trafford.

United are reportedly close to signing the 22-year-old, who has worked with new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at the Dutch club for the past two seasons.

Antony Matheus dos Santos.

Antony, full name Antony Matheus dos Santos, scored 23 goals under the guidance of Ten Hag, while winning two Eredivisie titles and the 2021 KNVB Cup.

Rivaldo is remembered as one of the greatest attackers in the history of the Brazil national team, having scored 35 goals in 73 appearances for the Selecao between 1993 and 2003, while picking up a World Cup winners medal in 2002.

For this reason, Man United fans should be able to trust his judgement and when it comes to Antony, Rivaldo likes what he sees.

Rivaldo: “He can do wonders.”

“Antony can do wonders at Manchester United and the World Cup,” the ex-Barcelona star told Betfair.

“At the moment, Manchester United – who have his former manager Erik ten Hag – seems to be the closest club to signing him and I’m confident we’ll all enjoy watching him play at Old Trafford.”

For many Brazilian footballers, getting to pull on the famous yellow jersey is prioritised above all else and Rivaldo feels that a move to Manchester could attract the attention of national team coach Tite ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Just like Raphinha (of Leeds United), he might benefit from playing at a bigger club to get closer to being a regular at the World Cup, though I also think his place in the squad is safe since Tite has been calling him up lately and has confidence in his qualities.”

Antony’s fast international start.

Antony made his senior debut for Brazil in October of last year, coming on as a 77th-minute substitute in a World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela in Caracas.

It took him just a matter of minutes to score his first goal for his country, as he hit his side’s third goal of a 3-1 win in added time.

He has since added another goal against Paraguay in February, again in a World Cup qualifying win, and his tally now stands at two goals in nine appearances for his country.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United, rivaldo