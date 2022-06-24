Rio Ferdinand trolls Bruno Fernandes after x-rated training ground footage leaked

Rio Ferdinand trolls Bruno Fernandes.

Rio Ferdinand has had a playful dig at Bruno Fernandes, after footage emerged of the Manchester United midfielder remonstrating with two of his teammates at the club’s training base.

Brazilian pair Fred and Alex Telles were the recipients of Fernandes’ rant, which occurred as the duo were filming with Brazilian football marketing agency O Clube Football.

The project was aimed at highlighting a ‘day in the life’ of Telles, and producers certainly wouldn’t have expected to have caught Fernandes on camera having a go at his two teammates.

“Stop being such ‘ballers!” the Portuguese midfielder is heard to say in his native language. “You are here to play football, not film it. Film my d**k.”. Fernandes is then told by one of his teammates to “Chill out you f*****!”

Looking at the footage, it isn’t clear whether Fernandes is genuinely furious, or whether he’s just having a bit of fun by scolding the pair.

However, given the constant repots of attitude issues behind the scenes at United last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fernandes having a go at players for concentrating on activities other than football.

“You are here to play football, not to film it!” 😤 Bruno Fernandes mocking #MUFC team-mates Fred & Alex Telles 😳pic.twitter.com/YCI2Vx5fpi — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 23, 2022

The 27-year-old arrived at the club in January 2020 and almost instantly took on a leadership role under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes has captained the side on a number of occasions and regular observers will know that it doesn’t take much to annoy him on the pitch, so seeing him in a grumpy mood at the training ground isn’t that much of a shock.

After the footage emerged, former United defender Rio Ferdinand took the opportunity to have some fun, by posting a picture of himself under a screenshot of the training ground incident.

In the snap, Ferdinand, then still a United player, is holding a camcorder on what seems to be a pre-season tour. The former defender added the ‘laughter’ and ‘eyes’ emojis to indicate that Fernandes may not be too pleased with that kind of behaviour.

As a player, Ferdinand was one of the earliest advocates of social media, building a strong Twitter following long before most players jumped on the platform.

On Thursday of this week, he posted a series of images of himself filming back in the day, along with the caption ‘Doing content before content was called content.’

Doing content before content was called content… some of these pictures! 😂 pic.twitter.com/tgjJUcMzYT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 23, 2022

New club captain?

While Telles and Fred were left nursing their wounds, large portions of United fans will have been happy to see them called out by Fernandes, given the accusations of players not caring last season.

With new manager Erik ten Hag yet to decide on a club captain, the footage will surely give him food for thought, if it ever catches his eye.

