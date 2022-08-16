Rio Ferdinand says Roy Keane was a “detriment” to Man United players

Rio Ferdinand on Roy Keane.

Rio Ferdinand has stated that Roy Keane was a “detriment” to certain Manchester United players during his time as captain of the Old Trafford club.

Comparing Keane’s aura to that of Cristiano Ronaldo in the current squad, Ferdinand feels that the Corkman’s status in the game was perhaps holding some players back.

Rio Ferdinand: “Players flourished when Roy Keane left.”

“Roy Keane was a huge character, leader, aggressive, in people’s faces, very different to Cristiano but he had an aura around him that I felt, and players who I speak to felt, suppressed some people and players,” said the former Red Devils defender in the latest edition of his Vibe with FIVE podcast.

“Natural instincts, natural way of playing, the way they carry themselves in training, matches. The likes of John O’Shea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, definitely. Darren Fletcher will tell you that himself.

“When he left, Roy Keane, they flourished as not only football players but as people. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not so much as a football player, but they were allowed to breathe and they felt more comfortable.

Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo comparison.

“He did so much positive for them, he was brilliant in the way he spoke to those players, but also at times he was maybe a detriment to them, the pressure he put on them – unknowingly I suppose – just because of who he was and the stature of player that he was.

“I think maybe Cristiano’s stature, he’s not a talker and someone who’s going to sit down and talk to me. He’s more ‘you’re going to watch me and you’re going to learn’ and the aura that he has to be one of the best players ever could be a burden on some of these players, and they’re not able to handle that pressure that comes from someone like him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo development.

Ronaldo was also one of the youngsters that was at Old Trafford when Keane left in the winter of 2005, and while Ferdinand’s assessment of Keane’s departure is debatable, it could be argued that the Portuguese superstar came to the fore when Alex Ferguson cut ties with his influential captain.

The first full season without Keane could be viewed as ‘year 1’ in Ronaldo’s transformation into the one of the world’s greatest players, as he led the club to their first Premier League title in four years, while picking up the PFA Player of the Year award along the way.

Perhaps the other players Ferdinand mentions felt more freedom in Keane’s absence but Solskjaer’s career had already reached the final stages due to injury, and by all accounts the Norwegian and the former Ireland captain always got along quite well.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, rio ferdinand, roy keane