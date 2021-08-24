Rio Ferdinand has made some highly-critical comments about Phil Jones

Rio Ferdinand is not happy with Phil Jones.

Rio Ferdinand has come out with some hugely critical comments about his ex-Manchester United teammate Phil Jones.

Ferdinand has called on Jones to leave the club instead of taking up a position in the squad that could go to a younger player.

Rio Ferdinand: “Phil Jones has had too many injuries.”

The two central defenders were teammates at Old Trafford and Jones is one of only three current Man United players to have shared a dressing room with Ferdinand, with the others being David De Gea and Juan Mata.

In February 2019, Jones signed a new long-term contract, tying himself to the club until 2023. However, he hasn’t played a game since January 2020 and his performances up to that point weren’t exactly up to standard.

“He’s taking up a youth team player’s position,” Ferdinand said In the latest episode of Vibe with FIVE on YouTube. “He’s had too many injuries. I was in the same team as Phil Jones, everyone was saying he was going to be this great player.

“Injuries have absolutely annihilated his career and so have confidence issues at certain times. He should have gone ages ago, he should have gone before Chris Smalling went. He should have gone to a new club and just found some form and played some football.”

Jones’ situation was later compared to that of ex-Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde, who famously spent five years on the Stamford Bridge payroll despite only making nine Premier League appearances for the club.

“I wouldn’t talk to those people,” Ferdinand said. “If I was in a squad with someone like that, I’m not talking to them. They’re a waste of time. Why am I chatting to you and giving you any energy? Taking that away from my other teammates who are here to play and go into battle for 90 minutes every week.”

Phil Jones unlikely to get playing time this season.

If Jones is suffering from a lack of confidence like Ferdinand has suggested then his comments probably won’t have helped in that department.

The 29-year-old has been training with the United squad in pre-season but with the recent acquisition of Raphael Varane as well as the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly standing between him and a place at centre back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, the prospect of him getting minutes on the pitch this season would appear unlikely.

You can listen to the conversation around Jones in the below video, starting at the 17:28 mark.

