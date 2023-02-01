Rio Ferdinand slams Paul Merson comments on “sensational” Marcel Sabitzer

Rio Ferdinand slams Paul Merson comments on Marcel Sabitzer.

Rio Ferdinand has hit back at Paul Merson over comments the Sky Sports pundit made about Manchester United loan signing Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austria international made the temporary switch to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, as Man United moved fast to sign cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.

Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer seems like a sensible signing for Erik ten Hag, given that he has played over 30 times in the Champions League for Bayern and RB Leipzig, and has represented his country on 68 occasions.

He has also scored 42 goals in the German top flight, and the fact he was club captain of Leipzig points to a player who was respected in the dressing room.

Despite all of this, Merson referred to the acquisition of Sabitzer as a “panic buy” early on transfer deadline day, when it seemed like both United and Chelsea were in for the player.

Our new recruit will be at Old Trafford tonight… 👀#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

Paul Merson comments.

“He doesn’t get in the Bayern Munich team,” said the former Arsenal midfielder on Sky Sports. “He’s way off that. Their two in midfield is cemented but if he was that good, he’d be pushing. So again it goes back to panic. There was no interest in him on January 1st. Now, it’s a panic buy.

“Eriksen has just got injured. It’s a panic. You’re buying fourth-choice Bayern Munich players. For me, I’m not sure about that. He doesn’t get into the Bayern Munich team.

“If I’m a Manchester United fan or a Chelsea fan, I’d be looking and going, he doesn’t get anywhere near Bayern’s first team. So if he’s not playing in their first team, why would we want him in our club? Is he going to make us better? Is there players there already who should be better than him? In my opinion, yes.”

Sabitzer could be exactly what Man United need 🔴#DeadlineDay https://t.co/uFg7ds4s1O — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 31, 2023

Rio Ferdinand hits back.

These comments were put to Ferdinand in the latest edition of his Vibe with FIVE YouTube series, and the former United defender didn’t hold back on what he thought about Merson’s assessment.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Ferdinand said about the Sabitzer signing. “If I was to say that I could go and get as short-term replacement at the drop of a hat for Eriksen, Sabitzer is a player who you would have gone ‘ooh, If I can get him, I’ll take him’.

“I watched a hell of a lot of this player when he was at Leipzig in the Champions League, he was sensational. He was integral to everything they did there.

“Yeah, he’s gone to Bayern Munich and he hasn’t become a regular there, but I think he will be a really good signing. A really experienced player, he’s played in big games, he knows his way around a football pitch.

“That just stinks, for me, that Paul Merson hasn’t seen him play, wouldn’t know if he’s left or right-footed. You can’t say that he’s a bad signing because you don’t get signed by Bayern Munich if you’re a chump.

“Man United couldn’t have done any better, so well done to their recruitment team.”

Potential Man United debut.

Ferdinand’s comments are fairly scathing towards a fellow pundit, as he has essentially suggested that Merson has been lacking in his research on the player.

Man United fans should be able to take a look at Sabitzer for themselves on Saturday, when he could be included in the matchday squad for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcel sabitzer, Paul Merson, rio ferdinand