Rio Ferdinand offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer olive branch after recent feud

Rio Ferdinand offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer olive branch.

Rio Ferdinand has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to phone him in order to put their recent disagreement behind them.

Last week, Manchester United boss Solskjaer hit back at comments from his ex-teammate, who had an issue with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes’ actions on the touchline as the club lost to Young Boys in Switzerland.

🗣 Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo standing alongside Solskjær after he was substituted: "If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit. I get it [though]… he’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in." [BT Sport] pic.twitter.com/4j0caScOKu — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 15, 2021

Solskjaer: Rio comments on things he doesn’t know.

The Portuguese pair had just been substituted and were seen gesticulating towards the pitch from the technical area, actions which led Ferdinand to say: “If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling them to sit down.”

Solskjaer responded to this by saying: “Rio, again you know, sometimes he comments on things he doesn’t really know.

“They were there for a brief spell and shouted to the referee. That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us. But then Cristiano sat down and Bruno sat down.”

Ferdinand attempts to set record straight.

This was the second time in recent weeks that Solskajer has hit back at Ferdinand, after the former defender made comments about the continued presence of Phil Jones in the Man United squad, despite long-term injuries.

“I think Rio was a bit out of order,” Solskjaer said on this occasion. “He should have called me about why he wasn’t playing.

“Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that’s out of order completely.”

Ferdinand has since apologised for his comments on Jones and on Monday evening, he appeared on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show to respond to his latest scolding from Solskjaer.

Rio Ferdinand: Just call me.

“People need to watch the shows and watch the context with which stuff’s being said,” a sunglasses-wearing Ferdinand says.

“When I see Ole, I’m going to give him a big hug, shake his hand and say ‘it’s all love, I love you man.’

“I’m his biggest fan, Ole’s at the wheel, it wasn’t happening until I said it. I’ve got no beef with anyone at Man United, I love Man United and I love the people there.

“Sometimes stuff is said in the heat of the moment and you get things wrong here and there.

“It’s a phone call. Just call me, that’s what I’d do. When I see Ole, it’s hugs and kisses, that’s it.”

Ferdinand’s voice seems to go up a few octaves as he talks about Solskjaer’s criticism, indicating that he might be a little uncomfortable with upsetting the Norwegian.

Perhaps he’ll watch what he says in future but in the meantime, you can watch the full episode of Vibe with FIVE below, with the Solskjaer discussion beginning at 8:58.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, ole gunnar siolskjaer, phil jones, rio ferdinand