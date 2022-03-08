Rio Ferdinand uses “office job” analogy in claiming that Man United players don’t like each other

Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United players.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the Man United squad don’t like each other but that at the same time, no-one wants to “put anyone’s nose out of joint.”

Man United’s dressing room issues have been highlighted for months now, with multiple reports of players being unhappy at Old Trafford.

For anyone watching the club’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, the demeanour of the players was there for all to see, with Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane even claiming that the players had given up once they went 3-1 down.

For ex-United defender Ferdinand, the discord among is akin to office workers who are forced to work together, despite not being too keen on doing so.

Rio Ferdinand: “Man United players don’t really like each other.”

“I feel, from the outside looking in, they all just want to be mates,” the six-time Premier League winner said in the latest edition of his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show.

“No-one wants to put no-one’s nose out of joint. It’s like they’re all in an office job in the city. They’re all being nice, they don’t really like each other but they won’t tell each other.

“He knows he’s doing something wrong over there, he’s messing up the photocopying machine all the time, his emails ain’t right, but to keep a steady ship, I won’t say a word and I’ll keep it all friendly and calm. I don’t want HR coming in.

“But to win, you’ve got to be pulling people about and telling people ‘you are rubbish, sort yourself out.’ In the changing room, you don’t have to be aggressive either, it can be a simple conversation.”

Past Man United glories.

It’s then put to Ferdinand that club captain and Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have been seen to exchange angry words on the pitch, a scenario which he endorses.

“I don’t mind that. Wazza (Wayne Rooney) called me… I can’t even say on air what he called me. When I did shout at him or we had an argument, I knew that for the rest of the game, he was going to do something and he would come after and he wouldn’t even say anything, but in his heart of hearts he knows – ‘you better shut up because I will deliver.'”

One thing is for sure, the current state of Man United is a long way from the days when Ferdinand, Rooney et al were picking up trophies season upon season.

You can watch the full Vibe with FIVE episode below.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, rio ferdinand