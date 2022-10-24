Rio Ferdinand reveals all about John O’Shea’s stamina on a night out

Rio Ferdinand reveals John O’Shea stamina.

John O’Shea has been named by Rio Ferdinand as one of the Manchester United players who could last the longest on a night out.

While the Red Devils were racking up the trophies during the 2000s, they weren’t immune to a night out and Ferdinand has been remembering how the former Ireland defender could last with the best of them.

John O’Shea: Slow and consistent.

“Sheasy would be up there late doors,” revealed Ferdinand in the latest edition of his YouTube series Vibe With FIVE. “Loved a slow, consistent tempo of drink. Pints, bosh… like that,” add the ex-England man.

Ferdinand name-checked a few other Man United teammates when it came to lasting on a night out and it’s fair to say that some come out looking a little better than others.

Michael Carrick and Wes Brown.

“There are a lot of players who loved a night out,” he said. “Michael Carrick loved a night out. Always on one the last ones standing. Me, him, John O’Shea.

“Wes Brown would have been taken home at about half 12. We had a Christmas party once and Wes Brown, by midnight, was in a star shape laid out in the middle of the dancefloor.

“If the garage music was on, Carrick was up, requesting to the DJ. I remember Ji-Sung Park once when he first came, just ordering straight brandies or whiskeys at the bar.

“Most players like a night out but some take it a bit further than others.”

Man United.

While Carrick may have been the king of the dancefloor in those days, he will have to rein it in now that he has officially been named as the manager of Middlesbrough.

That United team certainly earned a night out or two given the amount of trophies they won, but whether manager Alex Ferguson was on board with it all is another story.

Let’s hope as the years went on that they improved their fashion sense from the infamous photo below, which was taken of Ferdinand, O’Shea et al seemingly about to embark on a night on the tiles.

Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Alan Smith and John O'Shea arrive at the Manchester United Christmas party in 2005 https://t.co/IxAom1pS28 pic.twitter.com/qbpaIdnpA6 — Ultras Design (@bgdultrasdesign) January 2, 2018

Read More About: john o'shea, Manchester United, rio ferdinand