Rio Ferdinand details Donny van de Beek conversation as Man United misery continues

Rio Ferdinand has been speaking with Donny van de Beek.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he has spoken to Donny van de Beek regarding the midfielder’s current situation at Manchester United.

The Dutch international has endured a miserable spell at Old Trafford since signing in the summer of 2020, only being used fleetingly by Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Van de Beek’s frustration appeared to boil over last week when he was ignored once again, this time during the Champions League meeting with Villarreal.

The 24-year-old was left on the bench again and when it became apparent that he would not be called upon, teammates were seen consoling him before he tossed his chewing gum over the Old Trafford dugout.

Rio Ferdinand: This will make him stronger.

Ferdinand has now said that he has spoken with van de Beek and has encouraged him to keep working hard to work his way into the team.

“I saw him the other day,” the former Man United defender says in the latest Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE episode.

“I said to him, ‘regardless of what happens, just work hard. These experiences are what build people, they build you as a a human being, a player and a character.’

“In time, he might look back and think ‘that made me stronger’. He may never see it now but he can use this to fuel him and to push him on in the next stage of his career when it comes.”

van de Beek linked with Everton.

That next stage could potentially be a move to Goodison Park, with Everton still said to be keen to sign the former Ajax star.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a guest in the aforementioned episode of FIVE, confirmed that an agreement was in place with the Toffees over the summer but the move collapsed on deadline day when Man United told van de Beek that they still needed him.

Ferdinand also said that van de Beek has perhaps been too nice about the situation, saying “if he was a bad guy and if he was volatile and loud, he would be gone. He wouldn’t have been at Man United.

“Sometimes when you’re too nice or polite, you might not get the situation that you really require for yourself. That’s the problem for someone like Donny van de Beek,” Ferdinand added.

Van de Beek has made just one Premier League appearance this season, as a substitute in Man United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on September 11th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Manchester United, rio rerdinand