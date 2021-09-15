Rio Ferdinand comments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s touchline antics against Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen giving instructions.

Rio Ferdinand has said that he would have told Cristiano Ronaldo to “sit down” after the Manchester United player was seen to give his teammates instructions, following his substitution against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Ronaldo and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes were both substituted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 72nd minute as the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Swiss champions and both players were spotted standing near their manager instead of sitting on the bench.

“If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down,” Ferdinand said of Ronaldo in his role as BT Sport pundit after the game.

Peter Crouch agreed, saying “if I’m sitting on the bench as well I’m telling him to sit down. But he is Cristiano, we’ll let him do it,” before Ferdinand appeared to go back on his initial comment by adding: “I get it. You know, with Cristiano people go, ‘Oh it’s bravado, it’s for the fans’. He’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in.”

Perhaps it’s a Portuguese trait, as Ronaldo was famously seen gesticulating wildly next to national team boss Fernando Santos after he went off injured in his country’s Euro 2016 final victory against France in Paris.

The double substitution of Ronaldo and Fernandes on Tuesday was met with derision in some quarters, particularly as one of their replacements was largely responsible for the Swiss side’s winning goal.

With the score at 1-1 and the clock ticking down, Jesse Lingard played an errant backpass which was seized upon by Jordan Siebatcheu, before the striker cooly slotted past David De Gea in the Man United goal.

The defeat leaves Solskjaer’s side with a lot of work to do to avoid being eliminated in the Champions League group stage for the second successive season.

The club will host their Europa League final conquerers, Villarreal, in their next Champions League outing before a dangerous double-header against Serie A side Atalanta.

Having lost their opening game, Man United are already on the backfoot and failure to qualify for the knockout stages once again is bound to increase the pressure on Solskjaer.

