Rio Ferdinand recalls helping Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to reconcile after World Cup incident

Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo and Rooney clash.

Rio Ferdinand has taken the credit for getting Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to put their World Cup differences behind them in 2006.

In the quarter-final of the World Cup that year, Manchester United teammates Rooney and Ronaldo came up against each other as England took on Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, and while the Portuguese winger scored the winning penalty in a shootout, the game is mostly remembered for the Englishman’s 62nd-minute red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink.

Rooney was given his marching orders for an apparent stamp on Ricardo Carvalho, with Ronaldo seen to be appealing with the referee to make the decision, before seemingly winking towards the Portugal bench.

It all led to a furore in the media, with many wondering if the pair would be able to reconcile in time for the 2006/07 Premier League season but, according to Ferdinand, the situation was nipped in the bud on the same day, thanks to his help.

Rio Ferdinand: “I got Wayne Rooney off the coach to talk to Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“I was the one who got them together,” the then-Man United and England defender says in the latest episode of Vibe with FIVE.

“Immediately afterwards, Wazza (Rooney) was hot in the changing room. A few people got to him and said ‘it’s not as you might think it is.’

“And then, by the time we’d got in the shower, then we got onto the coaches, I think Cristiano called me and said ‘Ri, can you go and get Wayne? I just want to talk to him and tell him that I didn’t mean anything by it, there was no malice or animosity in what I did. We’re both on the same team, I would never do that, he’s my boy.’

“I went and got Wazza and said ‘listen, Cris wants to talk to you.’ I got him off the coach and I put them together. From that point, I didn’t say anything else, I let them deal with it like men.”

Rooney and Ronaldo rip up Premier League.

Fears over Ronaldo and Rooney’s ability to work together soon subsided when the pair combined to dismantle Fulham 5-1 on the opening day of the season in August.

Over the course of the Premier League campaign, the two youngsters scored 31 goals between them as Alex Ferguson’s side ended a four-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

Ronaldo would leave for Real Madrid two years later, with another two Premier League medals and a Champions League title in his pocket, while Rooney would stay at Old Trafford until 2017, becoming club captain and their all-time top goalscorer in the process.

