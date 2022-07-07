Rio Ferdinand suggests Man United are signing Christian Eriksen as a “squad player”

Rio Ferdinand on Christian Eriksen signing.

Rio Ferdinand feels that Christian Eriksen is joining Manchester United as a squad player, rather than a regular member of the starting line-up.

Eriksen is reported to have agreed a deal to join the Old Trafford club, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

Christian Eriksen Old Trafford-bound.

The Dane will be the second summer signing for Man United, following the arrival of Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia earlier this week.

Eriksen spent the latter half of last season at Brentford, where he impressed in 11 appearances, just months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old also spent some time training with his former club Ajax, where new Man United boss Erik ten Hag was in charge and it could be argued that the Dutch coach saw something that Ferdinand didn’t.

Rio Ferdinand on Eriksen role.

“I think Christian Eriksen is a squad player,” said the ex-United defender, in the latest edition of his Vibe with FIVE YouTube series.

“He doesn’t come as a starter, I would be very surprised if he comes into Manchester United as a starter.

“‘I think he’ll come in and play a particular role in and around it. The position he is likely to occupy will be similar to Bruno Fernandes and I don’t see him taking him out of the team.

“Can you play both? Yes, but then have you got the person defensively behind them to be able to mop things up and secure things behind them? I question that.

‘So there is a lot of positives with him because I think he is a fantastic technician with fantastic ability but if he’s coming to be someone who fills in here and there, I can see that.

“But Man United fans are anticipating big names coming in the door.”

The biggest name linked with United this summer is Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who Ten Hag has also worked with, but reports have emerged on Thursday that Chelsea are now also eyeing up a bid for the 25-year-old.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: christian eriksen, Manchester United, rio ferdinand