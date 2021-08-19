Rio Ferdinand offered to play for Premier League rivals after Man United exit

The defender could have been a Gunner.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he offered to play for Arsenal after his time at Manchester United finished in 2014.

That summer, Ferdinand was one of numerous players to leave Old Trafford as incoming manager Louis Van Gaal conducted a clear-out of the trophy-laden squad that Alex Ferguson had built.

Rio Ferdinand offers himself to Arsenal.

For the first time in 12 years, the former England defender found himself looking for a new club and he has now revealed that he offered himself to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“The maddest thing is I thought about joining Arsenal,'” the six-time Premier League winner says in the latest episode of his Youtube show Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“I said, ‘Arsene, listen, I am leaving Man United and if you want, I will come and try and help the dressing room etc, because I think you need help in that department. I will obviously play but, more importantly, I will come for the culture.'”

Arsenal refuse Rio Ferdinand offer.

According to Ferdinand, Wenger turned down the offer, leaving the centre-back to see out his career with an unsuccessful season at Queens Park Rangers.

“He (Wenger) didn’t take me up on the offer and he was right because my performances at QPR weren’t up to the levels,” Ferdinand says. “But in the changing room, I believe I could have helped him, because that is where a lot of the culture derives from.”

In a way, Ferdinand has a point. He was always seen as a big presence in the Man United dressing room and would have brought ample trophy-winning experience to a side that had just ended a nine-year barren spell by winning the 2013/2014 FA Cup.

Much like today, the Gunners didn’t look anywhere near winning the Premier League and the glory days of Wenger’s previous successful sides had long since passed.

Ferdinand was 35 at the time and as he says himself, his best performances were behind him but he could have had a positive influence on young players like Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey.

Not that the move would have gone down well with United fans, who had seen Ferdinand play in some intense battles against the Gunners during his Old Trafford career.

