Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Roy Keane ahead of potential management return

Rio Ferdinand has issued advice to his ex-teammate Roy Keane, with the Corkman seemingly set to take over as manager of Sunderland.

Keane has been heavily linked with a return to the Stadium of Light, where he managed for a 27-month spell between 2006 and 2008, and Ferdinand feels that his old Manchester United captain will be walking into a wholly different environment to the one he left all those years ago.

Rio Ferdinand: “I’d love to see Roy Keane back.”

Barring a spell in charge of Ipswich Town which ended in 2011, Keane hasn’t worked in management since resigning as Sunderland boss, but he has made no secret of his desire to get back in the game.

Ferdinand had some clashes with Keane during their time together at Old Trafford and while the former defender said on the latest episode of Vibe with FIVE that he would love to see the 50-year-old back in management, he also offered some advice to his former skipper.

“I’d love to see him in it,” Ferdinand said. “I’d love to see him have another go at it. I love watching him, he’s very tongue-in-cheek, he plays a role in the TV studio now but I’d like to see that character in and around the training ground, and at press conferences before and after games and to see how he reacts again.

“Everything was had and direct.”

“A big thing with Roy, being in the changing room with him and getting to know him to a certain degree,” Ferdinand adds, later on in the conversation.

“The way, sometimes, he would approach situations… there was no seatbelt. There was no precaution, there was no ‘can we just approach it this way, with a little bit of softness?’

“Everything was really hard and direct and cold and sometimes it could get personal, with certain things. Today’s footballer isn’t going to accept that.

“They’re not going to respond the way that you need them to on a football pitch. Players are wired very differently and brought up in a very different way. They don’t have the same capacity to deal with stuff like that, which is so forceful and direct and can sometimes have that vicious undertone.

“That’s something, you’d like to think with the time he’s had in the media and time to reflect that he may change that approach slightly if he’s going to be able to go in there and fulfil the potential I’m sure he feels he has a manager.

Roy Keane hints at return.

Last Friday night, while working as a pundit for ITV, Keane hinted that his move to Sunderland could well be on, saying: “I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you.

“You have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s got to be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

Sunderland are in League One action on Tuesday night, when they travel to Cheltenham in the hope of ending a run of two successive defeats.

