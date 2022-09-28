Richarlison posts strong message after banana thrown at him during Brazil win

Richarlison reacts to banana incident.

Richarlison has called on the football authorities to punish those guilty of racist incidents, after a banana was thrown at him during Brazil’s win over Tunisia.

After the Tottenham Hotspur forward scored in the country’s 5-1 victory at the Parc des Princes in Paris, a banana was thrown in his direction from the crowd.

Richarlison: “It will continue like this.”

The incident has been widely condemned, with messages from support coming in from the 25-year-old’s former clubs Fluminese and America Mineiro, as well as America’s cross-town rivals Atletico Mineiro.

Richarlison himself took to Twitter after the game, posting the following message in Portuguese:

“As long as they stay “blah blah blah” and don’t punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and everywhere. No time bro!”

Enquanto ficarem de "blá blá blá" e não punirem, vai continuar assim, acontecendo todos os dias e por todos os cantos. Sem tempo, irmão! #racismonão pic.twitter.com/p8GqMPqUKa — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) September 28, 2022

Brazil reacts to Richarlison banana incident.

The Brazilian Football Confederation also called out the action in a post on Twitter, while its President Ednaldo Rodrigues added his own disgust.

“After Brazil’s second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football,” said CBF.

Rodrigues added: “Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion.

“The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe.”

Hoje a Seleção Brasileira entrou em campo sem as estrelas no uniforme. Para lembrar que se não fosse pelos nossos jogadores negros, a gente não teria os nossos títulos. pic.twitter.com/Ysd8MLsedk — Itaú com a torcida ⚽ (@itau) September 27, 2022

Anti-racist message.

Prior to the game, the Brazil team posed behind a banner displaying an anti-racism message which read: “If it weren’t for our black players, we wouldn’t have our titles.”

Richarlison’s 19th-minute goal put Brazil 2-1 ahead on the night, after an early opener from Raphinha was cancelled out.

Goals from Neymar, Raphinha and Flamengo striker Pedro would later seal the 5-1 win for the Selecao.

