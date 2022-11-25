World Cup Day 5 – Richarlison wonder goal, Ronaldo makes history

Richarlison goal lights up World Cup.

When Brazil needed a goal on Thursday evening, it was Richarlison who provided it, not once but twice in a second half that was a joy to watch.

Many have been saying that it doesn’t feel like a World Cup until you see those canary yellow Brazil jerseys, and millions would have tuned in last night to watch the Selecao get their campaign underway against Serbia.

Richarlison scores dream goal.

While Tite’s men laboured during a scoreless first half, Richarlison sparked their tournament into life when he tapped home on 62 minutes, before his brilliant volley doubled Brazil’s lead 11 minutes later.

Brazilian footballers tend to talk about two things – their love of expressing themselves on the field, as well as their lifelong ambitions of pulling on the famous jersey at a World Cup.

In one moment at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Richarlison saw all of those dreams come true, as he controlled a Vinicius Jr pass from the left before letting the ball hang in the air as he turned and fired home an acrobatic volley into the Serbian net.

The roars from Rio, Sao Paulo and Salvador could be heard worldwide as Brazilian supporters were provided with a long-overdue moment of Samba magic at a World Cup.

Hopes are pinned on this squad to end a 20-year wait to lift the famous trophy and confidence will only be higher after Thursday night’s win.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history.

While Richarlison is new to this World Cup lark, Cristiano Ronaldo is old hat, and he made further history in Portugal’s victory over Ghana.

Ronaldo’s 65th-minute penalty meant that he is the first man to score at five World Cups, and while his influence on his national side is on the wane, one suspects he has a couple more big moments left at this tournament.

The goal sprang an otherwise eventless game into life, with Ghana equalising through Andre Ayew, before Joao Felix and Rafael Leao seemingly sealed the win for Portugal.

There was still time for an Osman Bakari goal to give Ghana hope but it was Portugal and Ronaldo who were breathing sighs of relief at the final whistle.

Elsewhere in Group H, Uruguay and South Korea played out a 0-0 draw, while Switzerland joined Brazil on three points in Group G, by beating Cameroon 1-0.

🇵🇹 1-0 🇬🇭

64' Cristiano Ronaldo won the penalty and has converted the spot kick to break the deadlock for Portugal

📺 Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer: https://t.co/cpCr43bf7e

📱Live updates: https://t.co/dPv7qYZ7YD#FifaWorldCup #PORGHA pic.twitter.com/YCX4NIoHfv — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 24, 2022

Friday’s schedule.

Wales v Iran – Group B – RTE and BBC – 10am

Qatar v Senegal – Group A – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Netherlands v Ecuador – Group A – RTE and ITV – 4pm

England v USA – Group B – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Richarlison, World Cup, world cup diary