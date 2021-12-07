Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans during his first ever English-language interview

Richarlison serenaded by Everton fans.

Richarlison was serenaded by adoring Everton fans on Monday night, as he conducted his first ever interview in English.

The Brazilian forward scored a 79th-minute equaliser against Arsenal, in a game that the Toffees would go on to win 2-1, and following the victory, the Everton faithful let him know exactly what they thought of him.

Richarlison gives first English interview.

Before his goal, the 24-year-old had the ball in the net on two other occasions, only for both efforts to be ruled out by VAR, and afterwards he spoke of his joy at helping Rafael Benitez’s side end their eight-game Premier League winless streak.

Giving his first ever interview in English, Richarlison said to Everton club media: “I’m very happy today. I’ll keep fully-focused and it’s nice but we need more.

“We need more confidence and to train hard for the next game. They sang my song and I was very happy,” the former Watford striker added of the support he was shown by the Everton fans.

Richarlison learning English.

It was at this point that Richarlison’s attention was drawn away by a pocket of fans who had stayed long after the final whistle at Goodison Park.

Grinning from ear-to-ear, he makes sure to acknowledge them as they sing his name for the remainder of the interview, before he finally gives up, giving them one last wave before he heads off.

Richarlison arrived in England when he was signed by Watford in 2017 and since then, he has kept fans up to date with his efforts to learn the native tongue. It’s fair to say that the hard work has paid off after he spoke so well following Monday’s much-needed victory over the Gunners.

Along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison has been a key source of goals for the Toffees in recent seasons, although he has only found the net twice in 10 appearances in the league this campaign.

Both he and Benitez will now be hoping that his goal against Arsenal can be a platform for a decent run of results over the festive period.

Next up for Everton, a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

