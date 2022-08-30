Richarlison tells Didi Hamann to “cry more” as showboating criticism continues

Richarlison hits back at Didi Hamann.

Richarlison has escalated his feud with the Premier League’s grumpiest pundits, after telling Didi Hamann to “cry more”.

The summer signing for Tottenham Hotspur made his most significant impact for the club on Sunday, as he came off the bench to set up Harry Kane’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Didi Hamann: “He should have been booked.”

However, much of the talk since the game has been around the Brazilian’s apparent “showboating,” after he flicked the ball up and did a few keepy-uppies, while Spurs attempted to see out the game.

The 25-year-old was hacked down for his efforts by Brennan Johnson, while Forest manager Steve Cooper later said: “I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did. If that is accepted at Spurs that is nothing to do with me, but it wouldn’t be accepted here.”

Sky’s Jamie Carragher called Richarlison’s actions “daft”, while RTE pundit Didi Hamann tweeted his displeasure, posting the words: “Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest.”

Cry more 😢 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2022

Richarlison: “Cry more.”

On a busy Monday evening of social media activity, Richarlison stopped by Hamann’s post to tell the German to “cry more.”

He also posted a clip of the incident while tagging Carragher, further adding to the long-running feud between the pair.

Last season, Carragher was highly-critical of Richarlison as Everton lost to Liverpool at Anfield, with the former Reds defender accusing the forward of feigning injury.

After Richarlison helped Everton secure survival, he hit back at Carragher with the words: “Wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don’t respect you.”

Tensions appear to have cooled between the pair, as they were filmed embracing after the game on Sunday, while Carragher has reshared Richarlison’s latest attempt at winding him up, along with the words: “This is the type of shithousery I can get fully behind!”

This is the type of shithousery I can get fully behind! 😂😂 https://t.co/bnzAlV7EIA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 29, 2022

Richarlison v Hamann.

One thing’s for sure, Richarlison isn’t going to change, so pundits better get used to being dragged on social media if they offer any negative opinions about him.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Hamann is covering any Brazil games for RTE at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

