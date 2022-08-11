Richard Keys slams Man United for Lisandro Martinez signing

Richard Keys slams Man United.

Richard Keys has slammed Manchester United’s decision to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, after the Argentinian centre-back made his debut for the club on Sunday.

Martinez partnered Harry Maguire at the heart of defence for what was Erik ten Hag’s first game at the helm and it’s fair to say that United didn’t look to have improved much at the back since last season.

Lisandro Martinez struggles.

While Martinez demonstrated what he can do at various points, he was also caught out by an impressive Brighton attack, and was lucky not to have had a penalty awarded against him in the 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls.

In his latest blog post, Keys has made it clear that he is no fan of Martinez or his manager, referring to the Dutch coach as “Ralph ten Hag,” in a thinly-veiled reference to Ralf Rangnick, who was in charge of the club on an interim basis last season.

Richard Keys on Lisandro Martinez.

“Brighton were terrific,” writes the ex-Sky Sports anchor. “They had a plan. They believed in it – and it’s very evident they believe in their coach as well. They played through – and all around United. And let’s not forget they sold their two best players for £100m in the summer.

“So why couldn’t Ralph ten Hag’s United have done better? They were hopeless. Nothing has changed since Rangnick picked his last team. Nothing. No – I’m sorry. They’ve got a 5’8” centre-back that’s likely to have the arse ripped out of him most weeks now that proper No9’s are back in fashion. Who’s idea was that for goodness sake?

“Ten Hag has talked a good game since his appointment. He delivered nothing on Sunday.”

Man United woes continue.

The decision to pair Martinez and Maguire meant that last year’s marquee defensive signing Raphael Varane watched on from the bench, but the Frenchman should fancy his chances of getting back in the team after Sunday’s display.

The nightmare start to the season could get even worse on Saturday, when United visit a well-organised Brentford side, before they host arch-rivals Liverpool nine days later.

