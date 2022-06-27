Richard Keys hits out at Gary Neville over new book title

Richard Keys takes swipe at Gary Neville.

Richard Keys has taken another swipe at Gary Neville, after the former Manchester United defender announced his upcoming book The People’s Game: A View from The Front Seat in Football.

Neville unveiled the title of the book last week, but according to Keys, it doesn’t match up with the ex-Red Devils captain’s behaviour within the game.

Richard Keys refers to book as ‘nonsense.’

‘Nonsense,’ Keys posted about the book on Twitter. ‘If it really was The People’s Game the author wouldn’t be a multi-millionaire nor own a football club lower down the pyramid that totally distorts wage structures.’

As a former Premier League player and now respected pundit, Neville will have made a lot of money from a sport he describes as ‘being taken away from the fans.’

He is also co-owner of League Two side Salford City, a club which at times has paid much higher-than-average wages to players in the fourth tier of English football.

Nonsense. If it really was The People’s Game the author wouldn’t be a multi-millionaire nor own a football club lower down the pyramid that totally distorts wage structures. https://t.co/uEEbJFAUZE — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 26, 2022

Gary Neville’s new book.

‘Last year when the European Super League was announced , it felt like football was being taken away from the fans,’ Neville posted in a blurb announcing his new book.

‘I believed football as we knew it has been changing , and as I became more passionate about the wider game in the last few years , I wanted to take a deep dive into how we view football , the roles that the game and clubs involved play in our society and the issues we’re all seeing in the sport today.

‘It feels like the right time to be sharing this book , bringing together my views as well as those shared by the contributors and fans who have all been kind enough to give their opinions on each of the topics we’ve covered within the book. I hope you all enjoy it.’

Keys v Neville.

This isn’t the first time that former Sky Sports anchor Keys has had a go at Neville in recent weeks.

Following the current Sky pundit’s criticism of BT Sport’s coverage of last month’s Champions League final chaos, Keys hopped onto Twitter to defend the station.

‘F**k me Gary Neville,’ he wrote. ‘Is there nothing you’re not an expert on? I’ve worked with guys at BT Sport and they’re top pros as Jake Humphrey has said. I’m quite certain Saturday was a challenging night for everyone.

‘Just like covering the Old Trafford riot you instigated and covered badly at Sky.’

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, richard keys