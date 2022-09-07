Richard Keys suggests Emma Hayes as Thomas Tuchel replacement

Richard Keys backs Emma Hayes for Chelsea job.

Richard Keys has put forward the name of Emma Hayes as a potential successor to Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning.

Hayes has been in charge of the the Chelsea women’s side since 2012, during which time she has led them to five Women’s Super League titles and four FA Cups.

With a vacancy now open in another office at Cobham, Keys has stated that now could be the time for the 45-year-old to make the switch.

Richard Keys on Emma Hayes credentials.

“I wonder if anyone at Chelsea has considered Emma Hayes for the vacancy running the men’s team?” mused the ex-Sky Sports anchor on Twitter.

“Why not? She knows the club as well as anyone. Her coaching record is impeccable. After the Lionesses’ success this summer, what a statement it would be.”

Emma Hayes linked with men’s game.

While Keys’ opinions are usually met with widespread derision, he could be on to something, given the esteem with which Hayes is held both inside and outside the women’s game.

This isn’t the first time that her name has been put forward for a role in the men’s game, and in fact she was linked last year with then-League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

However, Hayes openly suggested that she could be aiming higher, given her record of working with top-quality players.

”Women’s football is something to celebrate, and the quality and the achievement of all the females I represent,” she said. “It’s an insult to them that we talk about women’s football being a step down, with the dedication and the commitment and the quality they have.

“I am the manager of Chelsea. I manage and represent elite, world-class players and this for me is an amazing job. I’ve spent the last nine years cultivating all my energy into it.”

Brendan Rodgers praise.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has made it known that he is a big fan of Hayes’ work, after he told her so during a BT Sport broadcast last December.

“I’ve never met Emma before but I worked at Chelsea and I know how great a club it is,” said the Antrim man to Hayes, who was working as a pundit. “She’s done an amazing job for women’s football.

“All the things that you’re doing are really helping women’s football progress. As a fellow coach, I’ve watched from the outside, you’ve done amazing, so well done.”

While Hayes would certainly be an interesting choice for the Chelsea men’s job, it seems that they have already narrowed down their search to Brighton manager Graham Potter and the currently out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino.

