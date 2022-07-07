Richard Keys gives take on why Chelsea should “beware” signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Richard Keys on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Richard Keys has warned Chelsea to “beware” signing Cristiano Ronaldo, amid uncertainty over the Manchester United forward’s future.

Ronaldo has made clear to the Red Devils that he wants to leave, due to factors such as desire to play Champions League football and the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Chelsea.

While Tyrell Malacia has already been signed, and Christian Eriksen is expected to follow, this probably won’t be enough to change Ronaldo’s mind, as he looks to see out his career by winning some major trophies.

Chelsea is one destination to which the 37-year-old has been heavily linked, with new Blues chairman Todd Boehly reportedly keen on the idea of kicking off his reign with the sprinkling of stardust that a player of Ronaldo’s profile brings.

However, ex-Sky Sports pundit Richard Keys has urged the London outfit to give Ronaldo a wide berth, due to the problems he may bring to a dressing room.

Richard Keys: “Beware Ronaldo.”

Taking to Twitter to praise the imminent signing of Eriksen, Keys also left no doubt as to where he stands on the Ronaldo debate.

“Eriksen is a fantastic piece of business,” posted the current beIN Sports anchor. “He’s one of a few that can run a game at his pace. Mancini wanted him but Eriksen believed he would sign for Barca. And Tuchel is right – beware Ronaldo. He doesn’t understand his is a cameo role now. He’ll blow another dressing room up.”

Answers on a postcard as to what Keys means when he refers to (presumably) Roberto Mancini, the current Italy manager, whose interest in Eriksen would be limited to admiring the Dane from afar.

Eriksen is a fantastic piece of business. He’s one of a few that can run a game at his pace. Mancini wanted him but Eriksen believed he would sign for Barca. And Tuchel is right – beware Ronaldo. He doesn’t understand his is a cameo role now. He’ll blow another dressing room up. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 5, 2022

Thomas Tuchel doubts.

One thing that is clear is that the presenter is very much in the camp who believe Ronaldo could be a disruptive influence behind the scenes, something which was widely reported throughout Man United’s miserable 21/22 campaign.

While Boehly seems to be intrigued by the idea of bringing the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner in, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is thought to be less keen.

The German is set to be gifted the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and he may feel that a player of the England man’s stature will be enough to refresh his forward line ahead of the new season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, richard keys