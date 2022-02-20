Richard Keys blasts both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jack Grealish in one tweet

Richard Keys hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo and Jack Grealish.

Richard Keys has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish and the two Manchester clubs for signing them last summer.

The former Sky Sports presenter took to Twitter on Sunday in an apparent attempt at praising Tottenham’s Harry Kane after his match-winning performance against Manchester City, while also having a pop at Ronaldo and Grealish.

Last summer Ronaldo was brought back to Manchester United, in what was arguably the most talked-about Premier League transfer of all time, while Man City paid £100 million to Aston Villa for the services of Grealish.

While Ronaldo in particular has shown flashes of his brilliance, debate has swirled over his and Grealish’s value to their respective sides this season.

If anything, United have performed worse than they did last season, while Grealish’s contribution to City sitting top of the table has been minimal at best.

Worst piece of business last summer – United signing Ronaldo & blowing up their dressing room – or City spending £100m on Grealish when £40m more would’ve got Kane? Alisson has one assist less than Grealish now. 🤷‍♂️ — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 20, 2022

Richard Keys slams pair.

‘Worst piece of business last summer – United signing Ronaldo and blowing up their dressing room – or City spending £100m on Grealish when £40m more would’ve got Kane?’ was the question posed by Keys on Sunday, after Kane scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Man City on Saturday.

‘Alisson has one assist less than Grealish now,’ he added, in reference to the Liverpool goalkeeper setting up Mo Salah’s goal for Liverpool on Saturday, placing him just one assist behind Grealish’s two for his new club this season.

Grealish and Ronaldo impact.

While City secured the services of Grealish last summer, they also put in a number of failed attempts to buy Kane.

The Spurs striker has since endured a below-par season but he saved his best performance for the game against his would-be employers on Saturday.

It’s a classic move from Keys to suggest that City should have picked Kane over Grealish based on one performance, but it could be argued that an out-and-out goalscorer was what they needed most, and will need most heading into the season’s climax.

As for Ronaldo, his return to the club where he made his name has been met with constant reports of unrest in the Old Trafford dressing room, but if he keeps scoring important goals like he did during the Champions League group stages, interim manager Ralf Rangnick won’t be complaining too much.

