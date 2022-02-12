Richard Keys urges Man United to ‘ship the lot out,’ brands players ‘misfits and prima donnas’

Richard Keys slams Manchester United.

Richard Keys has called for a complete overhaul of the Man United squad, branding the players ‘misfits and prima donnas.’

The former Sky Sports presenter also warned against hiring Mauricio Pochettino, with the current Paris Saint-Germain manager again linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this week.

Man United merry-go-round.

Man United are currently on the lookout for their fifth permanent manager since the 2013 retirement of Alex Ferguson, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all having come and gone, before Ralf Rangnick arrived as interim manager in December.

Keys also stated his agreement with Mourinho’s assertion that finishing second in the league with United in 2017/18 was his greatest achievement in football, given the squad at his disposal.

“I keep saying this because people don’t know what is going on behind the scenes,” Mourinho said in January 2019, just a month after he was sacked by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Richard Keys: ‘Ship the lot out.’

If the Portuguese manager thought the club was a mess then, not much appears to have changed, and Keys stressed this ahead of United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

‘Mourinho was right – finishing 2nd with the bunch of mis-fits and prima donnas at OT was his greatest achievement and they’re supposed to be better now. They want Pochettino? I’d make sure they got anyone but – and ship the lot out,’ the current beIN SPORTS presenter said on Twitter.

Usually, when Keys offers an opinion, it should be taken with a pinch of salt but in this case, there are probably plenty of United supporters who would agree with him.

Man United woes continue.

The draw with Southampton on Saturday may have been unwelcome but it certainly should have been seen as unexpected.

After Jadon Sancho put the Red Devils in front in the 21st minute, Rangnick’s side repeated what they did in each of their previous two matches, by giving up a 1-0 half-time lead only to finish the game with a 1-1 draw.

The German coach may have tightened the defence since taking over from Solskjaer, but United are looking blunt in front of goal and the performances are arguably no more impressive than anything we saw under the Norwegian.

Rangnick is said to be involved in the process of hiring a new permanent manager but having worked with the squad up close, he will be fully aware that the problems run a lot deeper than deciding who should be in the dugout.

