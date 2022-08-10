Richard Keogh makes League One move after Blackpool stint ends

Richard Keogh makes League One move.

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh has made a move to Ipswich Town, the League One club have confirmed.

Keogh, who turns 36 on Thursday, makes the drop down to the third tier after making 27 appearances in the Championship for Blackpool last season.

Richard Keogh joins up with ex-Man United coach.

The defender will be expected to play a role in a promotion charge with the Tractor Boys, who are now managed by former Manchester United coach and Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna.

“Richard is a fantastic addition to the group,” said McKenna of his new signing. “He is respected in the dressing room and has been through the highs and lows in football. He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season. He is an intelligent player and reads the game very well. He had a little niggle not too long ago, but is fit now and will join up with the group immediately.”

🤝 Town have completed the signing of Richard Keogh on a one-year deal from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 10, 2022

“It’s amazing to be back.”

Keogh returns to Ipswich nearly two decades after he left their academy to join up with Stoke City, before embarking on a club career that took him to Bristol City, Coventry City and, most notably, Derby County.

“It’s amazing to be back,” he told Ipswich Town media. “I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

🎥 Richard Keogh spoke to iFollow Ipswich for the first time after signing a one-year deal at Portman Road. 👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/4m37FdonRP — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 10, 2022

Ireland career.

Keogh has 26 caps for Ireland and was a key member of the squad which went to Euro 2016 under the management of Martin O’Neill.

His move to Blackpool last summer came almost two years after he was involved in a car crash, after which his Derby teammates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested for drink-driving.

Keogh’s contract was later terminated by the Rams for gross misconduct but he was later awarded £2.3 million in compensation from the club.

He joins Ipswich with the club having attained four points from their opening two League One matches, after finishing 11th last season.

