Richard Dunne picks apart Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive frailties

Richard Dunne picks apart Trent Alexander-Arnold performance.

Richard Dunne took apart the defensive frailties of Trent Alexander-Arnold, after Liverpool escaped from their Champions League last 16 away leg against Inter Milan with a 2-0 victory.

It was by no means a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side but they did what all the great teams are forced to do at times, by winning without playing all that well.

Liverpool forwards to the rescue.

Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah clinched the victory but it was at the beginning of the second half when the hosts were at their most dominant.

It appeared that a goal was coming for Inter but they were let down by their wastefulness in front of goal.

The fact that they were creating so many chances says a lot about Liverpool’s defensive performance and speaking in the Virgin Media studio, Dunne stated that the targeting of Alexander-Arnold was premeditated on the part of Simone Inzaghi’s side.

A good night for Liverpool.

Not a great night for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Richard Dunne looks at how Inter targeted the right-back here.#INTLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/JlybLnkWwB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 16, 2022

Richard Dunne: “They targeted Alexander-Arnold.”

“For a team to target one of your players and one of your wings is unusual at this level,” the former Republic of Ireland defender said.

“Inter, straight from the start, they thought Ivan Perisic had the better of whoever it may be coming down that right-hand side, mostly Alexander-Arnold.

“Literally everything at the start of the second half came down Inter’s left and Alexander-Arnold, each time he was caught out of position he was ball-watching.

“He was in when he should have been out, he was out when he should have been in. He was all over the place and the problem for Inter was that they lacked that quality with the final ball.

“He needs to be switched on a bit quicker, he could probably be a little bit more physical in his defending at times as well.”

Virgil Van Dijk anger.

Dunne concluded his analysis by pointing out the anger of Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool’s captain for the night, as Alexander-Arnold allowed another ball to come in from the right.

“It’s so obviously clear what Inter have done. He should have given himself an extra yard… If Inter’s final ball had a little bit more quality, they could have scored on numerous occasions. Van Dijk was really angry with him.”

𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗜𝗡, 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 🙌🔴 Taking a victory back to Anfield in the #UCL last-16 👊 pic.twitter.com/QkOwWROD6V — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There’s no doubt that Alexander-Arnold is one of the greatest talents to emerge in England in recent years but this isn’t the first time that the right-back’s defending has been called into question.

The 23-year-old’s regular attacking contributions are one of the reasons why his errors are rarely critical and Liverpool fans will be hoping that other teams won’t be taking a leaf out of Inter’s book, when it comes to targeting their right-hand side.

The two clubs will meet again in the second leg at Anfield on March 8th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, richard dunne, trent alexander-arnold