Richard Dunne on how Nottingham Forest’s “provocative” tweet would motivate any opponents

Richard Dunne criticises Nottingham Forest tweet.

Richard Dunne has given his take on the tweet Nottingham Forest sent out ahead of their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Despite sitting second-from-bottom of the Premier League before the 1-0 loss, Forest’s social media team decided to goad their fellow Midlands outfit with a post that depicted their striker Emmanuel Dennis surrounded by wolf cubs.

Steve Cooper unhappy with post.

The post was captioned “Playtime” and was swiftly deleted after the game, which was won by a Ruben Neves penalty for Wolves.

Wolves then hit back with a tweet of their own, which said “Playtime’s over,” alongside of an axe stuck in a tree trunk, in reference to Forest.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has since said that his club’s post “wasn’t helpful,” while Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis confirmed that the image was shared in a players’ WhatsApp group for extra motivation.

Richard Dunne on Nottingham Forest.

Speaking on Premier Sports ahead of Forest’s draw with Brighton on Tuesday, Dunne agreed that such social media activity could provide greater incentive to players.

“It would, really,” said the former Ireland defender when asked if posts like Forest’s could provide an edge to the opposition.

“For a team that’s bottom of the table struggling to win games, it was very provocative tweet to put out. Certainly, if you’re in the opposition, you’re going to look at it and go ‘right, these lads are coming here thinking they’re going to walk over us, so go and show them.'”

Would Richard Dunne have been motivated by a tweet like Nottingham Forest's from the weekend? 🤔 "For a team that's bottom of the table and trying to win games, it's a very provocative tweet to put out." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Eo21MgpmRo — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 18, 2022

Forest’s season so far.

Forest’s social media employees certainly could have done with reading the room a little better, with the club winning just one of their opening nine league games ahead of their defeat to Wolves.

Tuesday’s draw with Brighton makes that just one win in 11, with the newly-promoted side drawing three and losing seven of their other games so far this season.

Things won’t get any easier with a home match against Liverpool this Saturday, before meetings with Arsenal, Brentford and Crystal Palace ahead of the World Cup break.

