Richard Dunne speaks out on links to Bohemians job

Richard Dunne on Bohemians links.

Richard Dunne has spoken for the first time about being linked to the vacant Bohemians managerial role.

It was reported in The Irish Sun on Thursday that the former Ireland defender was among the contenders to replace Keith Long, along with temporary first-team coach Derek Pender and former Dundalk boss Vinny Perth.

Richard Dunne: “Not a lot to tell.”

Appearing as a pundit on Virgin Media Sport on Thursday night, the links were put to Dunne, who appeared a little coy in his response.

“There’s not a lot to tell,” said the former Manchester City man. “It’s speculation in a newspaper. It’s not the worst story I’ve heard about myself I suppose. It’s one of those things, it happens. Ex-internationals will obviously get linked with stuff from time to time.”

"It's not the worst story I've heard about myself. Now it's time to try and test myself at a higher level." 🗨️ Richard Dunne speaks on the rumours linking him to the vacant Bohemians managerial post. #FRAAUT | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/8xz9vRIVsO — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 22, 2022

Looking for a challenge.

Dunne has been residing in Monaco for the last number of years and while he has been undertaking his badges, he has little experience in coaching or management in an official capacity.

He has worked with the Ireland under-16s in the past and when pressed by Tommy Martin, the 43-year-old confirmed that he was looking to take that first step.

“For the last six or seven years I’ve been coaching in France and England, I’ve done my coaching badges and stuff,” he said.

“I think now – I’m just finished my pro-licence – it’s time to try and test myself at a higher level, so if something does come up I’d be interested in it.

“Something that’s a challenge, something that’s a good project. A team that wants to be progressive, they want to move forward, something that you can affect and make a difference in would appeal to me.”

League of Ireland.

Dunne didn’t reveal whether Bohs would fit that criteria but if he did rock up on the northside of Dublin, he wouldn’t be the only former Ireland international in that neck of the woods, with former teammate Damien Duff managing up the Royal Canal at Shelbourne.

It remains to be seen whether the two will be in opposite League of Ireland dugouts next season but as Dunne has made clear, he expects to be managing somewhere in the near future.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, LOI Premier Division, richard dunne