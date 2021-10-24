Ricardo Pepi: Man United and Liverpool battle it out for prolific teenage striker

Ricardo Pepi eyed up by Premier League giants.

Man United and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing prolific U.S. striker Ricardo Pepi, according to a report in The Mirror.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye as he enjoys a breakthrough MLS season which has seen him score 13 goals in 28 appearances for FC Dallas. His tally for the campaign is the same as ex-Man United striker Javier Hernandez who now plies his trade for LA Galaxy.

Only seven players have scored more than Pepi in the 2021 MLS season and he has also hit the ground running for the United States national team, scoring three goals in four appearances since making his debut in September, including a brace against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

The Mirror states that four Premier League clubs, namely Liverpool, Man United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, have expressed interest ahead of an anticipated scramble for his signature in January.

Pepi could make Bundesliga move.

Other reports suggest that the English quartet face competition from the likes of Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, all of whom have a record of blooding young American talent.

FC Dallas have failed to make the MLS play-offs this season, meaning that Pepi could be out of club action from November. This winter could be the perfect opportunity for him to take his talents over to Europe where a number of top clubs lie in wait.

Pepi’s career so far.

Pepi was eligible to play for both the United State and Mexico (through his parents) but chose the former after spending time training with the under-17 sides of both of the neighbouring countries.

He made his MLS debut in June 2019 at the age of just 16 years and 164 days old. His first senior goal came on March 7th 2020, a 96th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Montreal Impact.

With Manchester United heavily reliant on the goals of the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s forward line also expected to need rejuvenation in the coming years, Pepi could slot right in at either club, if he continues to show the nose for goal he has displayed this season.

