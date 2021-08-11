Raphael Varane Man United shirt number update as official announcement “just hours away”

Raphael Varane shirt number to be revealed.

Raphael Varane’s Manchester United shirt number is likely to be revealed this evening after the defender successfully completed his medical with the Old Trafford club.

Varane has effectively been a Man United player since July 27th when the club confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Real Madrid “subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

After a period of quarantine, the World Cup winner has now completed that medical, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who posted: “Raphael Varane has successfully completed the second part of his medical and he’s now finally signing his contract until June 2025 [plus option until 2026] as new Manchester United player.

“Official announcement in a matter of hours.”

Raphaël Varane has successfully completed the second part of his medical and he’s now finally signing his contract until June 2025 [plus option until 2026] as new Manchester United player. 🔴 #MUFC Official announcement, matter of hours. 👇🏻 #Varane https://t.co/toY1rNNsa5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

What shirt number will Raphael Varane wear?

Going by recent trends, the official announcement is likely to include a glossy social media video, with plenty of crowd pleasing quotes about wining trophies, but the main question on many supporters’ lips will relate to the squad number that Varane will be wearing.

The Frenchman wore number five for Madrid but with United captain Harry Maguire already in possession of that shirt, Varane is unlikely to be able to wrestle it from him.

Another option is number four which the defender has regularly worn for France, and this is an option that would please most United fans.

Raphael Varane set for “unexpected shirt number.”

However, according to fan site Stretty News, forgotten man Phil Jones will hold on to number four and Varane is set to be handed an “unexpected” shirt number.

Looking at the current Man United squad, the lowest number that is available is number 12, which was last worn by Chris Smalling before his departure for AS Roma in 2019.

Number 16 is also up for grabs and has been worn by Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick since Roy Keane lifted it to iconic status in the 1990s and 2000s.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Lionel Messi will take number 30 at Paris Saint-Germain, in a nod to his early days at Barcelona.

Varane could have gone down this route having worn 14 and 19 at the beginning of his career but those numbers for United are currently held by Jesse Lingard and Amad Diallo respectively.

Other than that, Varane could also take 22, 24, or 32 or a range of numbers higher than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Saturday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that his new star defender could make the bench.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the Man United social pages this evening to see what decision has been made regarding his shirt number.

