Boost for Ireland as Raphael Varane announces international retirement

Raphael Varane announces international retirement.

France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to an end a 10-year career with France.

The Manchester United defender confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, and follows the lead of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris by walking away from the France international set-up.

Raphael Varane retirement post.

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” begins a lengthy statement posted by Varane.

“Every time I wore this very special blue jersey I felt immense pride, the duty to give it all, play my heart out and win every time we put on the field.

“I’ve been contemplating this for several months and have decided it’s the right time for me to retire internationally.”

A stellar career.

The news comes as a surprise with Varane being just 29 years of age, but he can certainly look back on his international career with his head held high.

The former Real Madrid man made his senior debut for France as a 19-year-old in 2013, and he has since gone on to appear 93 times for his country.

He has represented France at four major tournaments, and played every minute of 2018 World Cup in Russia, when Didier Deschamps’ side took home the trophy.

Ireland boost.

The news of Varane’s international retirement comes just under eight weeks before France come to the Aviva Stadium for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland.

While France will still be stacked with capable central defenders, the likes of Evan Ferguson and Michael Obafemi will surely be relieved at not having to face the intimidating presence of one of Europe’s finest defenders of the past decade.

Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba could now be the central defenders standing in the way of a famous victory for Ireland.

With goalkeeper Steve Mandanda having announced his retirement along with Lloris, West Ham United stopper Alphonse Areola could take his place between the sticks, with Kylian Mbappe now tipped to take over from Lloris as national team captain.

