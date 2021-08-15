Varane was unveiled at Old Trafford yesterday.

Raphael Varane has said that the chance to play for Man United was something he “couldn’t turn down,” in quotes released by the club.

The French World Cup winner was introduced to Man United fans yesterday, in an unexpected unveiling right before the club’s Premier League opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

✍️ He's here. It's signed. Welcome to Manchester United, welcome to Old Trafford, Raphaël Varane! 👋 Even a hug for @rioferdy5… pic.twitter.com/XCMlSLtvKl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Raphael Varane quotes.

Dressed in to impress, the Frenchman emerged from the tunnel holding the red shirt he will be wearing this season, emblazoned with the #19 squad number, and he received a rapturous applause from the home crowd, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s 5-1 demolition of their rivals.

Just minutes before Varane appeared, United’s social media pages confirmed that the club had finally gotten the defender’s transfer from Real Madrid over the line and that he had signed a contract until June 2025.

In the accompanying quotes on their official website, Varane said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Varane brings vital experience.

It is expected that Varane will slot directly beside Harry Maguire in the heart of United’s defence, bringing trophy-winning know-how to an important area of the pitch.

The 28-year-old won four Champions Leagues during his spell at Madrid, as well as three La Liga titles and one Copa Del Rey.

He has also won 79 caps for France, winning the World Cup with Les Bleus in 2018.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Quotes, raphael varane