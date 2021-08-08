Raphael Varane posts training video in Manchester as Man United unveiling edges nearer

Varane is currently in quarantine.

Raphael Varane may not have been formally unveiled by Manchester United yet but he’s already getting used to his accommodation in the north west of England.

The French defender has to undergo a period of quarantine before he can complete his Man United medical and, like any footballer dedicated to his craft would do, he’s been spending the time honing his skills.

Varane has taken to Instagram Stories to post a short video of himself training in his garden, with the Manchester location sure to excite United fans who can’t wait to see the World Cup winner on the pitch.

Raphael Varane keeping busy in Manchester.

Granted, he’s only doing a few keepy-uppies but the elegant defender even makes that look class.

United officially announced the transfer of Varane from Real Madrid on July 27th, “subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised” and he is expected to cost the Old Trafford club £41 million.

He arrived in Manchester earlier this week and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has updated fans by saying: “It’s cost us a few days, with his visa, but he’s been looking after himself. Of course, we’ve got his medical first and hopefully that’s going to be done soon.”

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho could feature against Leeds United.

All going well then, Red Devils supporters can probably expect pictures of Varane in a Man United jersey to be splashed all over the club’s social media pages at some point in the next week.

Man United open up their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Saturday and Solskjaer is hopeful that Varane and fellow new signing Jadon Sancho will be available to take their places on the bench.

Prior to yesterday’s 4-0 win over Everton, the Norwegian said: “They still haven’t trained with us, and I need to see how they are. I can’t see them being available for Everton, but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench against Leeds.”

While Varane wasn’t involved against Everton, he was keeping a close eye, posting the below picture of himself watching the game on TV.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot sealed a convincing win for United over the Toffees and you can read about the performance in more detail here.

