Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicts when Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho will make Man United debuts

Solskjaer predicts when Raphael Varane will make Man United debut.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered an update on when he expects new signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to make their debuts for the club.

The Red Devils boss has added both players to his squad ahead of the new season, although Varane has yet to complete his medical.

In an update issued via the Manchester United website, Solskjaer said that while he hopes that will be done soon, a few issued stand in the way of Varane pulling on a red shirt for the first time.

“It’s paperwork now, you know, with Brexit and all that,” Solskjaer said. “I was going to say malarkey but I don’t want to go into politics!

“It’s cost us a few days, with the visa, but he’s been looking after himself. Of course, we’ve got his medical first and hopefully that’s going to be done soon.”

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho could feature against Leeds.

The Man United squad have spent time at a training base in St. Andrews, Scotland this week as final preparations are made ahead of the new season.

The club have just one pre-season friendly remaining, a home clash with Everton on Saturday, before the serious Premier League business begins against Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14th.

Solskjaer added that the Everton game will come too soon for both Varane and Sancho but he is optimistic about them featuring against Leeds.

Varane and Sancho to strengthen United’s squad.

“They still haven’t trained with us, and I need to see how they are,” he said. “I can’t see them being available for Everton, but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench against Leeds.”

Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund and is expected to start on the right of United’s attack this season. Varane, who has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, will slot into centre-defence alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer has been busy with the media this week and with United’s squad now looking sufficiently stronger than last season. The Norwegian has also been asked about the prospects of the club winning their first Premier League title since the 2012/13 season.

“I’d rather be an optimist and be wrong than a pessimist and be right,” he said. “Of course these boys can, with a maximum effort and maximum sacrifice.

“It feels like this season coming up is one of the strongest Premier League seasons. It’s been City and Liverpool fighting it out for a while but us and Chelsea have spent well and should look at ourselves as potential challengers.”

United finished runners-up in the Premier League while also losing in the Europa League Final on penalties to Villarreal. Pundit Arena’s Rudi Kinsella has highlighted here why success is a must for Solskjaer this season.

