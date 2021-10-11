Raphael Varane injury: Doctor gives update on likely length of absence

Doctor assesses Raphael Varane injury.

Raphael Varane could be out for a number of weeks after suffering an injury in France’s Uefa Nations League Final victory over Spain on Sunday night.

The Manchester United defender was forced off just before half-time after suffering a suspected adductor tear and while the fact that he was taken off immediately doesn’t bode well, Red Devils supporters would have welcomed the sight of Varane joining in the victory celebrations with his teammates at full time.

Varane was able to watch the second half of the game from the bench and this was seen as a good sign by football injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar, who has given his assessment of the centre-back’s expected absence on his YouTube channel.

Varane suffers abductor tear.

“Based on where he grabbed on the inside of the right thigh, it’s very likely an abductor groin injury,” Dr Brar said.

“His return timeline will depend on the specific location and the severity of the injury. If it’s indeed an abductor tear, a ‘grade 1’ typically comes with a one or two-week return timeline, a ‘grade 2’ you’re looking at two and a half to three weeks and a ‘grade 3’ is going to be dependent on whether surgery is required or not – although I highly, highly doubt it’s a grade 3.”

Doctor adds note of caution.

If it’s not a grade three, as Dr Brar expects, then that will be music to the ears of Man United fans. Varane’s regular central defensive partner Harry Maguire is currently out with a calf injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer if one or both of his key defenders were back on the pitch sooner rather than later.

Dr Brar, however, added a word of caution saying that “these can be tricky injuries to deal with.”

“They can be quite sensitive to re-injury because of the demands placed on the abductors during football,” he adds.

Even if Varane‘s injury results in the best case scenario, it’s quite possible that he will be absent for this Saturday’s trip to Leicester City.

After that, Man United face a period during which time they face two Champions League matches against Atalanta as well as Premier League encounters with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

