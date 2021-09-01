Raphael Varane on his first impressions of the Premier League

Raphael Varane on Premier League debut.

In a week dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo headlines, it’s fair to say that Raphael Varane’s Manchester United debut went a little under the radar.

This time last week, the French defender was seen as Man United’s marquee summer signing but it seems even a World Cup winner lining out for the club can’t take the attention away from the return of Ronaldo.

Raphael Varane had an impressive start for Man United.

Those who were watching Varane play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday though were impressed with what they saw, as the defender put in the kind of assured performance that Man United fans were promised when he signed.

Not only did Varane contribute to United’s first clean sheet of the season, he also provided an assist for Mason Greenwood’s winner, albeit in controversial circumstances which were no fault of his own.

Greenwood puts Man U in the lead! 📺 Watch #WOLMUN on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/3d7bEKaYec pic.twitter.com/IRvUlqvBfd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2021

Raphael Varane: “The Premier League is very intense.”

That delicious pass aside, Varane had an uncomplicated afternoon, and afterwards he told the Man United media team just how happy he was to make his debut.

“I was very happy to help the team get this victory,” the four-time Champions League winner said. “The feeling is absolutely amazing.”

Varane was also revealed his thoughts on the style of football in the Premier League, highlighting the intensity and speed of the game in England.

“The Premier League is very intense, the game is very fast,” the 28-year-old laughed. “When you play this game, you are very concentrated, it’s very intense. I came here for that feeling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

Raphael Varane will be first-choice centre-back.

Having a full-flight Adama Traore running at you is certainly a baptism of fire but Varane managed to come through unscathed, even if the United performance as a whole wasn’t all that impressive.

The Frenchman lined up alongside Harry Maguire, with whom he is expected to form Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice centre-back partnership this season.

At the other end of the field, Ronaldo’s arrival is sure to shake things up a little and you can see how we expect to Red Devils to line up this season here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man United, Premier League, raphael varane, wolves