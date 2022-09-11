Rangers v Napoli Champions League match rescheduled after death of Queen Elizabeth

Rangers v Napoli rescheduled.

The Rangers v Napoli Champion League match has been moved to Wednesday of this week, after initially being pencilled in for Tuesday.

The decision is due to “severe limitations on policing resources and organisational challenges related to the ongoing events surrounding the passing of Queen Elizabeth”.

Rangers statement on Napoli game.

It has also been confirmed that no away fans will be allowed to attend, while Rangers fans won’t be allowed to attend the return in Naples on October 26th.

“Rangers, of course, recognise this switch in date will inconvenience a number of our loyal supporters, and refunds will be available to those unable to attend the match,” said the club in a statement.

“Additionally, no away supporters will be present at the match… UEFA have also confirmed that as a matter of sporting integrity, no Rangers fans will be permitted to attend the return fixture in Naples.

“The club can only apologise for any inconvenience caused by the most unique and sad circumstances which are beyond our control.”

#RangersFC can today confirm the upcoming UEFA Champions League match with SSC Napoli at Ibrox has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 14 September at 8pm.https://t.co/toCIBp8gkO pic.twitter.com/4qGVuIbYNe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 11, 2022

Football postponements.

The move comes after all football activity was postponed this weekend as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Further upheaval is expected next weekend, with a state funeral pencilled in for Monday September 19th.

Rangers began their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Ajax on Wednesday, while Napoli began with a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

This is the first time Rangers have competed in the Champions League group stage since the 2010/11 season, when they finished third in a group containing Manchester United, Valencia and Bursaspor.

