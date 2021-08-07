Rangers have lost their first league game in 17 months

Rangers suffer first league defeat since March 2020.

Rangers have lost their first Scottish Premiership match since February 2020 after going down 1-0 away to Dundee United.

The Gers went unbeaten in the league for the whole of 2020/21, the first time the club have achieved the feat in 122 years.

However, it has taken just two games for Steven Gerrard’s side to register their first defeat of this season, as a 64th minute Jamie Robson goal secured an unlikely victory for The Terrors.

Rangers slip up against Dundee United.

It’s the first time Rangers have lost in the league since March 4th 2020, when they were defeated 1-0 at home to Hamilton Academical shortly before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish champions have also failed to score in the league for the first time since a 0-0 draw away to Livingston in August 2020.

Today’s results makes it two successive defeats for Rangers in all competitions after they lost 2-1 to Swedish side Malmo in the Uefa Champions League third qualifying round four days ago. They will now look to dust themselves off ahead of travelling to Sweden for the second leg on Tuesday.

Steven Gerrard: “No time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

Afterwards, Gerrard offered no excuses, telling Sky Sports: “Over the course of the 90 minutes, I’m not sure we deserved to lose the game but you always put yourself in that position if you don’t go and score goals.

“What we created today, it wasn’t enough. We’ve got no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got a massive game in three days’ time.”

The result will come as a relief for new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who would have been forgiven for thinking his side had messed up their title chances after just one game, when they lost their opener against Hearts last Saturday.

Dundee United’s win presents The Hoops with an early opportunity to rectify that and draw level on points with their Old Firm rivals, if they beat Dundee on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers blew all opponents away last season, finishing on 102 points, 25 ahead of Celtic in second place. It was their first league title since 2011 and in clinching it, they prevented Celtic from achieving an unprecedented 10 league titles in-a-row.

Scottish titles quite often come down to results between the big Glasgow giants but defeats like the one Rangers suffered today and Celtic experienced last week could well prove costly come the end of the season.

Following their trip to Malmo, and a League Cup tie against Dunfermline, Rangers return to Pemiership action away to Ross County on August 21st.

