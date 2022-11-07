New manager for Gavin Bazunu to impress after Southampton sack Ralph Hassenhuttl

Ralph Hassenhuttl sacked by Southampton.

Southampton have sacked Ralph Hassenhuttl as manager, leaving Gavin Bazunu with a new boss to impress at some point in the coming weeks.

The Saints have parted company with their Austrian coach, after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Southampton statement.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad,” said the club in a statement.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.”

#SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2022

Gavin Bazunu.

This summer, Hassenhuttl oversaw the transfer of Bazunu from Manchester City, a move which gave the Ireland goalkeeper the chance to play regular Premier League football.

The Firhouse native slotted straight into the Saints team and has played every game this season, while putting in some strong performances.

However, Southampton’s record of one clean sheet in their opening 14 games doesn’t reflect well on their defence as a whole.

Bazunu’s status as first-choice goalkeeper means that the more experienced Alex McCarthy has been watching on from the bench, but there is a chance that whoever comes in as manager might just shake things up.

Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Hassenhuttl was the fourth longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank.

The 55-year-old’s work at St. Mary’s was largely admirable, as he kept them away from relegation danger over his four years in charge.

However, he will also be remembered for overseeing two Premier League record-equalling 9-0 defeats, against Leicester in 2019 and again against Manchester United in 2021.

