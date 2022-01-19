Ralf Rangnick gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction to being subbed

Cristiano Ronaldo angry at being subbed.

Ralf Rangnick has said that it was “normal” for Cristiano Ronaldo to be angry after being subbed during Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo was called ashore with just under 20 minutes to go, with United 2-0 up and the three points looking secure.

Ralf Rangnick calls Cristiano Ronaldo ashore.

The substitution was understandable, given that the Portuguese forward missed Saturday’s draw with Aston Villa due to a hip injury, but Ronaldo didn’t see it this way.

The 36-year-old appeared to take issue with Rangnick’s decision as he took his seat, slamming a tracksuit top down along the way.

Minutes later, after Marcus Rashford added a third goal, Rangnick could be seen having a quiet word in Ronaldo’s ear as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared a bit calmer than he had been moments beforehand.

“It’s normal to be angry.”

“It’s normal,” Man United’s interim manager told BT Sport afterwards. “Ronaldo is a striker and he wants to score goals. He’s just come back from injury — we were 2-0 up, the same result as at Villa Park, and I wanted us to be more solid this time.”

“I didn’t expect him to hug me after being subbed, I know how goal-scoring players tick,” the German later said to The Athletic. “He said, ‘Why me, why did you take me off?’ I said I had to take the decision for the team, for the club. Maybe in a few years when he is a coach he will understand.”

Before being substituted, Ronaldo played his part in an improved second half performance after a lacklustre first half showing from the away side.

Anthony Elanga broke the deadlock ten minutes into the second half and seven minutes later, Ronaldo executed a pass off his chest to play in Bruno Fernandes, who duly set up Mason Greenwood to double the lead.

After Rashford made it 3-0, Ivan Toney put a blot on the copybook by scoring an 85th-minute consolation.

Despite United goalkeeper David de Dea continuing his good form with a string of first half saves, Brentford’s late goal meant he went away without a clean sheet for the fifth consecutive league game.

Thomas Frank reaction.

It was clear that Brentford had the better of the first half and their manager Thomas Frank was keen to emphasise this in his own post-match interview.

“I think we destroyed them,” the Danish coach said. “We should have been up at least 2-0. They didn’t have a sniff…. I think they are unbelievably lucky.”

The win brings United level on points with Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table, although Rangnick’s side have a game in hand on the Gunners, and two on West Ham United, who still occupy that coveted fourth place position.

