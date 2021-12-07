Ralf Rangnick confirms the arrival of two additions to his Man United backroom team

Ralf Rangnick backroom team.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he will boost his Old Trafford backroom team with the appointment of sports psychologist Sascha Lense, while Chris Armas will join the coaching staff.

Rangnick has history of working with both men during his time with the Red Bull football teams and he confirmed their imminent arrivals to Man United on Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Armas and Sascha Lense.

Armas and Rangnick worked together at New York Red Bulls, when the latter was head of sport and development for Red Bull’s clubs in New York and Brazil.

The American has worked as an assistant at Chicago Fire, where he played for most of his career, and also managed the New York Red Bulls from 2018 to 2020.

He led the Red Bulls to the Supporter’s Shield in 2018 before going on to manage Toronto FC from January 2021 until July, when he was dismissed after winning just two of 15 matches.

Old Trafford backroom team boosted.

Lense, meanwhile, joined RB Leipzig in 2015 and has a playing history that includes nearly 100 appearances in Bundesliga 2 in the 1990s.

The pair will join up with Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, who were on the coaching staff of previous Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Michael Carrick’s departure from the Old Trafford backroom team was confirmed last Monday.

Rangnick is contracted to remain as United’s interim manager until the end of the season, before moving to a consultancy role for the subsequent two years, a job in which he is expected to work with a new permanent manager.

Rangnick gets off to good start.

His reign got off to a good start on Sunday when a goal from Fred secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, a result which saw them secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since mid-September.

Next up for Rangnick and his squad is a Champions League meeting with Young Boys on Wednesday, a game which matters little as United have already secured top spot in the group and qualification to the knockout stages.

However, it could give Rangnick an opportunity to try out players who have found it difficult to get minutes on the pitch this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chris armas, Manchester United, ralf rangnick, sascha lense