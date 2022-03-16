Ex-Man City star slams Ralf Rangnick for starting Cristiano Ronaldo v Atletico Madrid

Atletico dump Man United out of Europe.

Ralf Rangnick should not have started Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s Champions League last-16 second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

That’s the opinion of former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair, who feels that the energy Ronaldo used up in scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday would have affected his performance against the Spanish side three days later.

Trevor Sinclair: “Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t have started.”

“I don’t understand what’s going on at Manchester United,” the former England international said on talkSPORT.

“You look at what went on last night and I don’t know where Ralf Rangnick thinks the performance from Ronaldo is going to be but… he’s 37 years old. He’s just played a game three days earlier, 83 minutes he came off. Scored a hat-trick, played superbly well.

“He is never going to be able to reproduce that kind of performance three days after, against a better quality of opposition. So it didn’t surprise me that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t really affect the game last night.”

😡 “I don’t know where Rangnick thinks the performance of Ronaldo is going to be!!” 🤦‍♂️ “He’s 37 year old, he played a game 3 days earlier…He’s never going to reproduce that kind of performance!”@Trevor8Sinclair slams Rangnick starting Ronaldo for #MUFC against A. Madrid. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tByN2gO1NU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo form.

Ronaldo’s showing against Spurs had Man United fans rejoicing, with many believing that he would the forward would now return to his best form, after previously scoring just one goal in 2022.

The 37-year-old had previously scored 17 goals in 36 appearances against Atletico, adding to the hope that he would be able to fire United into the quarter-final of this year’s Champions League.

This outcome wasn’t to be though, as the Red Devils lost 1-0 on the night, and 2-1 on aggregate, a result which confirms that they will now go five years without winning a trophy.

Man United troubles.

The next task for Rangnick’s side is to get back into Europe’s top club competition, and looking at the Premier League table, that seems like a tall order.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Arsenal in that coveted fourth spot, although the Gunners have played three fewer games.

Their fixture list doesn’t look too kind either, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal themselves still to play.

The squad will get a rest this weekend due to their absence from the FA Cup before many of them travel to be with their respective international sides next week.

United will then return to action on April 2nd when they face Leicester City at home.

