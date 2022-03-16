Ralf Rangnick says referee “fell for Atletico Madrid antics”

Ralf Rangnick hits out at referee.

Ralf Rangnick has criticised referee Slavko Vincic, who he claims “fell for the antics” of the Atletico Madrid players during Manchester United‘s Champions League defeat to the Spanish side on Tuesday.

The Red Devils interim manager was in spikier form than normal when assessing the 1-0 defeat, which ensured that United will now go five years without winning a trophy.

It was a goal from Renan Lodi late in the first half that sealed the 2-1 aggregate victory for Diego Simeone’s side but much of the headlines today are on the performance of Vincic, who made a number of questionable decisions, while Atletico’s players have been accused of making a bit too much out of apparent fouls.

"We couldn't convert that first-half energy into goals." "Some curious refereeing decisions, four minutes of extra-time was just a joke." Ralf Rangnick shares his view as Man Utd are eliminated from the #UCL by Atletico Madrid. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/i45SdToYbp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

Ralf Rangnick: “Added time was a joke.”

“In the second half, it was difficult,” Rangnick said afterwards. “I don’t know if the game went for more than three minutes, it was always interrupted, somebody lying on the floor.

“I think also some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn’t say in the end that they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and in the end four minutes of extra time was just a joke, for me.”

Rangnick later went on to call out the referee for not blowing for a foul on Anthony Elanga in the build-up to Atletico’s goal.

“For me, that was a foul for sure, on Anthony Elanga but the referee and the linesman didn’t see it that way.”

Man United’s task.

Now out of the Champions League, the next task for Man United is to get back into it, and looking at the Premier League table, that seems like a tall order.

Rangnick’s side are currently fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Arsenal in that coveted fourth spot, although the Gunners have played three fewer games.

United’s fixture list doesn’t look too kind either, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal themselves still to play.

The squad will get a rest this weekend due to their absence from the FA Cup, before many of them travel to be with their respective international sides next week.

United will then return to action on April 2nd, when they face Leicester City at home.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick