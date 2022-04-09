The Ralf Rangnick quote that perfectly sums up the humiliation of Man United’s defeat to Everton

Ralf Rangnick can’t explain Everton defeat.

Ralf Rangnick was at a loss to explain Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday afternoon as the Toffees gave themselves a real boost in the fight against relegation.

In doing so, Frank Lampard’s side put another dent in United’s Champions League hopes, with the Old Trafford outfit now looking more likely to be playing Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season.

Everton find form against Man United.

As damning as the result was, many Red Devils fans will admit that it was utterly predictable, even when taking into account Everton’s miserable form.

Lampard’s men came into Saturday’s game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday, a result that seemed to have even the most optimistic Evertonian’s looking up directions to EFL Championship grounds around the country.

That win for Burnley was only the fourth the season for Sean Dyche’s side and as the Clarets manager suggested himself in his post-match interview, it appeared that Everton had lost the ability to win a game.

Just look what it means to Everton 👊 A massive win when they needed it most, Goodison Park erupts at the final whistle! pic.twitter.com/vItLxsUmvi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2022

Ralf Rangnick’s blunt assessment.

The Premier League’s second-lowest goalscorers putting three goals past your defence says a lot and in normal circumstances, Man United should have been rubbing their hands at the thought of a trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

As well as that, the fact that Everton had won just three of the previous 23 Premier League matches and the result should have been a foregone conclusion for a club as big and a team as expensively-assembled as the Red Devils.

However, this is the 2022 version of Man United we’re talking about and Saturday’s defeat is something that the club’s fanbase are reluctantly getting used to.

“If you don’t score in 95 minutes against a team that conceded three goals against Burnley… it’s difficult to explain,” the interim manager said afterwards and that’s a sad indictment of where United are right now.

With widespread reports that Erik ten Hag is set to become the club’s new manager, the Dutchman will no doubt have been keeping a close eye on the blunt performance in preparation for what awaits him next season.

One thing’s for sure, a massive rebuild is needed if United don’t want a repeat of what has largely been a miserable campaign.

