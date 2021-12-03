Ralf Rangnick: Five takeaways from first press conference as Man United interim manager

Ralf Rangnick press conference.

Ralf Rangnick held his first press conference as Manchester United interim manager on Friday morning.

The German coach has signed a deal to manage the first team until the end of the season before moving to a consultancy role at the Old Trafford club.

At Friday’s press conference, Rangnick revealed that he has spoken to previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about the state of the current squad and that he tried to convince caretaker boss Michael Carrick to remain on the coaching staff, before the ex-Man United midfielder revealed that he was leaving the club on Thursday night.

Here’s what else we learned from Rangnick’s first press conference…

Ralf Rangnick: Man United is “the biggest club”.

The German knew exactly how to win over his new supporters by declaring Man United as “the biggest club”.

He added that it’s a “massive challenge” to work at Old Trafford but noted his experience of working at big clubs such as Schalke 04.

Rangnick tells press conference he could coach the team beyond this season.

The 63-year-old stated that he could offer his services in a coaching capacity beyond the end of this season.

During his time at RB Leipzig, Rangnick enjoyed two spells coaching the team and indicated that he could suggest to the Man United board that he extends his time in the dugout.

“I might even make the same recommendation to the board that I did at Leipzig twice, when I recommended to work with me for one year,” he said.

Man United are in a better place that Liverpool in 2015.

Rangnick added that Man United are in a better place right now that Liverpool were in October 2015 when Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield.

“When Jurgen came to Liverpool, the squad he inherited at the time I’m sure it was definitely not a better squad than the one I inherit here at Man United,” he added.

Rangnick turned down Chelsea.

Rangnick said that he was approached by Chelsea when Frank Lampard was sacked by the Stamford Bridge outfit in January.

However, the coach wanted a longer deal than the four months Chelsea were offering.

“Here (at Man United) we are talking about six-and-a-half months,” he said.

“We only have one third of all the games played and we have also agreed on a two-year advisory role after those six-and-a-half-months and if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down.”

His views on Cristiano Ronaldo.

After suggestions that Ronaldo would not suit Rangnick’s pressing style, the German was quick to put those ideas to bed.

Rangnick was in the stands last night to watch Ronaldo score a brace in a 3-2 win over Arsenal and the coach has suggested that he will adapt his own ideas to suit the forward, instead of the other way around.

“You always have to adapt your style of your idea of football to the players you have, not vice-versa,” he said.

“You see Cristiano yesterday in the second half at the age of 36? Amazing, top professional. At his age, I’ve never seen a player who is still that physically fit.”

Rangnick’s first match in charge of Man United will come on Sunday when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

