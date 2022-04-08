Ralf Rangnick press conference – Cristiano Ronaldo update, Luke Shaw issues and Erik ten Hag latest

Ralf Rangnick press conference.

Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo, at his press conference ahead of Manchester United‘s meeting with Everton on Saturday.

Ronaldo missed the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend after coming down with “flu-like” symptoms, but Rangnick has now confirmed that the forward will be available to face the Toffees on Saturday afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick on Ronaldo and Shaw.

“Cristiano is back again,” the interim told reporters on Friday afternoon. “Luke [Shaw] is still injured — Cavani is still injured, Varane is still injured and the same is true with McTominay I’m afraid.”

While the return of Ronaldo will be welcomed, Rangnick will be disappointed to be without some of the aforementioned players, and he went on to expand on Shaw’s issues, stating that they relate to the double leg fracture he suffered against PSV seven years ago.

“Luke is still injured — he’s having problems with his leg where he had the operation back in 2015. The doctor told me they decided to remove the metal things in his leg, there are two bolts that need to be removed and this will happen tomorrow.”

Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag.

With little to play for for the remainder of the season, save for an outside chance of Champions League qualification, much of the talk around Old Trafford has been around the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Reports that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be given the job escalated this week but Rangnick refused to be drawn on such matters.

“I don’t intend to speak about any possible new managers,” he said.

“What I know is the managers they have spoken to are top coaches, if this includes Erik ten Hag, this is also true with him. But that’s all I can say.”

If Ten Hag does indeed take over as manager, then he will be sure to be keeping a close eye on his future squad when they take on Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton side at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

