Ralf Rangnick explains why Phil Jones is back in the Man United team

Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to pick Phil Jones for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

Jones makes his first appearance in a red shirt since January 2020 after a nightmare two-year spell out injured.

During this time, he has spoken of his decision to come off social media, in light of abuse that continued to come his way, even though he wasn’t appearing on the pitch for the Red Devils.

Jones slots in beside Rafael Varane, with Harry Maguire out injured, Victor Lindelof suffering from Covid-19 and Eric Bailly preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rangnick, in interim charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season, has been speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to play Jones, with the defender clearly impressing since the German coach arrived last month.

“I can only judge him from the last four weeks in training,” Rangnick said. “He’s always been very professional, very much involved in all the things that happen on the pitch.

“Since the other three centre-backs are all out from injuries or Covid reasons, for me he was the logical choice for tonight’s game.

“He (Maguire) received an injury in the game against Burnley,” Rangnick confirmed. “He played through the game but he had problems the day after. Until yesterday, we were still hoping that he might be able to play, the same with Eric Bailly but in both cases it was a ‘no.”

Jones steps in for Maguire during a period where the club captain has been on the receiving end of much criticism for his performances this season.

The £80 million man was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, jumping ahead of Jones in the central-defensive pecking order before being given the captain’s armband by his former boss.

On Monday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo captains Man United for just the second time as the Red Devils look to overtake Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

